Emirati Women Lead Charge at COP29 with Pioneering Climate Action Leadership

In an impressive display of leadership and influence, Emirati women have shone brightly at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, cementing their role in pivotal climate decision-making processes. This dynamic participation underscores the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) ongoing commitment to integrating women into the forefront of climate action initiatives.

Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), applauded the strong contributions of Emirati women, attributing their active involvement to the steadfast encouragement provided by UAE's leadership. Notably, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak has been instrumental in driving this engagement, fostering women's participation in global arenas.

Highlighting the steps taken by the UAE towards achieving their Net Zero strategy, Dr. Alanoud Alhaj from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) emphasized the leadership's unwavering dedication, a commitment showcased during COP28 with the landmark 'UAE Consensus.' Additionally, Amal Abdulrahim, Chief AI Officer at MOCCAE, and Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, from the ministry's biodiversity sector, reiterated the significant roles women occupy, with over 70% of biodiversity roles being led by Emirati women.

