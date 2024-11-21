Left Menu

PM Modi Champions 'Democracy and Humanity First' in Historic Guyana Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for 'Democracy first and Humanity first' during a special session in Guyana's Parliament, highlighting the importance of inclusive development and addressing global climate change. Inviting Guyanese youth for study and work in India, Modi emphasized strengthening ties between India and the global south.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:14 IST
Prime Minster Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the principles of 'Democracy first and Humanity first' during his address to the Guyanese Parliament on Thursday. Modi highlighted the need for inclusive development, proposing that prioritizing democracy and humanity is the best way forward for global progress.

Highlighting the shared democratic values of India and Guyana, Modi stated, "Democracy is in our DNA." He reiterated India's position as the voice of the global south, drawing attention to the climate change impact predominantly borne by these regions, and called for a united front to address such challenges.

Furthering Indo-Guyanese ties, Modi invited the youth of Guyana to pursue education and career opportunities in India, boasting of India's strong talent pool and educational infrastructure. Modi's visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years, coinciding with the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit.

