Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Historic Visit to Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Guyana marks a significant milestone in India-Guyana relations, with discussions focused on expanding bilateral ties. Key areas included hydrocarbons, health, agriculture, and digital cooperation. PM Modi emphasized cultural bonds and India's support to CARICOM nations, heralding a new era of diplomatic engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:49 IST
Jaideep Mazumdar speaks on the expanding India-Guyana relationship during PM Modi's visit. (Photo: ANI/ DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Guyana, significant strides were made in strengthening India-Guyana relations. Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) of India's Ministry of External Affairs, detailed the key discussions between PM Modi and President Irfaan Ali, which resulted in the exchange of ten pivotal agreements.

These agreements span crucial sectors including hydrocarbons, energy, health, and digital cooperation. Furthermore, PM Modi was lauded by CARICOM leaders for his strategic initiatives aimed at addressing issues like non-communicable diseases, climate resilience, and women's empowerment.

Addressing the Indian community in Georgetown, PM Modi emphasized cultural connections between India and Guyana, particularly through cricket and cuisine. He acknowledged Guyana for its hospitality and shared an emotional moment planting a tree with President Ali, highlighting the cultural affinity and diplomatic goodwill between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

