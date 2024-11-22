Rajnath Singh Advocates Buddhist Principles at ASEAN Defence Forum

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on a two-day visit to Laos, engaged in diplomatic discussions, advocating for Buddhist principles as essential solutions to global conflicts. His visit included a prayer session at the Wat Si Saket temple in Vientiane, where Singh sought blessings from Abbot Mahaveth Chittakaro.

In a major address at the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus forum, Singh emphasized the adoption of Buddhist doctrines to address ongoing international challenges. He highlighted the need for peaceful co-existence amid global polarization and commended Lao PDR for internalizing Buddhist principles.

Singh's itinerary also included vital bilateral meetings with Japan's Defence Minister Gen Nakatani and Philippines Secretary of National Defence Gilberto Teodoro. The discussions reinforced defence industry cooperation, with agreements on joint development in the sector and improved inter-operability between Indian and Japanese military forces. Singh underscored India's commitment to a rule-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region, promoting dialogue and sustainable global partnerships. The Defence Minister also participated in an Indian community event, showcasing India's recent advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)