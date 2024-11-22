Moscow is set to host an engaging cultural festival on November 20, celebrating the traditions of BRICS countries for schoolchildren. The event, orchestrated by the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) and the TV BRICS International Media Network, aims to educate students about the rich histories and diverse cultures of the BRICS nations.

Around 300 students from grades 8-11 are expected to participate, with student community activists from MGIMO preparing for the festivity. Attendees will delve into the cultural identities and linguistic diversity of BRICS members, fostering international cooperation in mass communications.

The festival will feature a master class titled "TV BRICS for Youth," led by Anna Lisina, Editor-in-Chief of the TV BRICS website. This session will explore media's role in supporting BRICS' agenda, covering cultural, diplomatic, and technological exchanges, and offering insights into the strategic workings of a multilingual media team.

