Moscow Hosts Cultural Festival Celebrating BRICS Nations for Schoolchildren

Moscow prepares to host a BRICS culture and tradition festival for schoolchildren on November 20, organized by MGIMO and TV BRICS. The event will immerse students in the heritage, diversity, and international cooperation of BRICS countries, aligning with the agenda of the recent BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:23 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow is set to host an engaging cultural festival on November 20, celebrating the traditions of BRICS countries for schoolchildren. The event, orchestrated by the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) and the TV BRICS International Media Network, aims to educate students about the rich histories and diverse cultures of the BRICS nations.

Around 300 students from grades 8-11 are expected to participate, with student community activists from MGIMO preparing for the festivity. Attendees will delve into the cultural identities and linguistic diversity of BRICS members, fostering international cooperation in mass communications.

The festival will feature a master class titled "TV BRICS for Youth," led by Anna Lisina, Editor-in-Chief of the TV BRICS website. This session will explore media's role in supporting BRICS' agenda, covering cultural, diplomatic, and technological exchanges, and offering insights into the strategic workings of a multilingual media team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

