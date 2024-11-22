Silent Exploitation: Unchecked Mining in Gilgit-Baltistan Draws Criticism

Recent months have seen foreign entities increasing their exploitation of the natural mineral resources in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. WTV, a local news outlet, reports that political and religious leaders, often vocal on regional issues, have remained silent about these activities.

Local residents have long known about the area's mineral wealth. New reports confirm that extraction projects are occurring on a large scale, with little transparency or involvement from local communities. A protester highlighted that 20 mining leases were issued under false company names linked to individuals from Lahore and Islamabad. This situation has left the people of PoGB uninformed about the extent of resource extraction, as reported by WTV.

The lack of response from regional political and religious leaders has been alarming. While these leaders usually advocate for social justice and education, their silence on unchecked mining raises concerns of tacit approval or fear of backlash. Critics argue this silence undermines the livelihoods and rights of the local population.

Human rights organizations criticize the exploitation, calling for transparency in resource extraction processes. Aliya Naz from the Gilgit-Baltistan Rights Movement emphasized that this is not merely an economic issue but a matter of sovereignty and justice. She asserted that the people of PoGB have the right to participate in decision-making and benefit from their own resources.

