Global Media Congress 2024: Transforming Media Paradigms

Abu Dhabi is set to host the Global Media Congress 2024, where an agenda teeming with groundbreaking discussions has been unveiled. Patronized by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the event promises significant insights into the media industry's future, featuring key panels and sessions tackling critical issues faced by media professionals today.

The opening keynote session, 'What Keeps You Up at Night?' will dive into pressing matters such as media credibility, digital transformation, and ethical AI use. Current global security concerns and urban leadership issues will also be part of the discourse. A session dedicated to 'The Digital Generation' aims to explore the impact of digital media on youth and how communication strategies can adapt to technological changes.

Discussions on 'Emerging News Models' will examine the transformative role of technology and social media in news production and distribution. Another session, 'The AI-Powered Newsroom,' will highlight AI's potential to enhance journalistic efficiency and address ethical challenges like bias and misinformation. As the day progresses, sessions will focus on media innovations for digital-native audiences and explore cutting-edge strategies in film and digital entertainment.

