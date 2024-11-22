Left Menu

Zayed Charity Run: A Legacy of Humanitarian Impact

The 23rd Zayed Charity Run in Abu Dhabi, under Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan's patronage, expects over 10,000 participants. It supports multiple sclerosis research, offering AED1.5 million in prizes. The event has raised AED 638 million since 2001, promoting healthcare awareness and global humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:15 IST
Zayed Charity Run: A Legacy of Humanitarian Impact
Zayed Charity Run will start on Saturday (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The Zayed Charity Run, now in its 23rd iteration, is set to take place in Abu Dhabi, organized under the aegis of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The event, attracting over 10,000 runners from diverse backgrounds, promises competitive spirit and philanthropy, with proceeds benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The charitable race, which has become a hallmark event since 2001, underscores a mission beyond sports, supporting humanitarian causes through medical aid and financial contributions. Expanding internationally to the US and Egypt, it has amassed AED 638 million, fostering global healthcare awareness and patient support.

Set to start at 7:00 am, the race will include various categories to engage athletes and amateurs alike. With meticulous planning by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and other stakeholders, the event aims to honor its legacy while enhancing participation and promoting a philanthropic ethos in a festive, community-focused atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

