Aizawl Prepares for Inaugural International Half Marathon with Global Participation

Aizawl, Mizoram's vibrant capital, is set to host its inaugural International Half Marathon on April 26, announced Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar. This landmark event, co-organized by the Mizoram government and Innovations India, aims to promote health, fitness, and tourism, and includes an anti-drug campaign targeting the youth.

Minister Hmar emphasized the marathon's goal of empowering sportspersons and embracing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Northeast India's development. Accredited by the Athletics Federation of India, the event garners support from key institutions like the Sports Authority of India and various corporate sponsors.

Over a thousand runners from India and abroad, including participants from Kenya and Vietnam, are expected. Competitors from cities such as Delhi, Noida, and Itanagar, among others, have already registered. The event will feature a 21.1 km half marathon, a 10 km open race for women, and fun races for juniors, with prizes worth Rs 10 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)