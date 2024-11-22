Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024: A Soaring Success in Aviation

The Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024 has successfully concluded, marking a significant chapter in aviation innovation and education. Set to return in 2026, the event drew over 15,000 participants, including top industry executives and representatives from 50 aviation training academies and more than 50 airlines from the GCC, Europe, and Asia.

This seventh edition underscores Abu Dhabi's ambitions to become a global aviation leader by attracting prominent industry figures like Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Jet Aviation. The expo showcased cutting-edge aerospace technologies and advanced air mobility solutions while focusing on pertinent issues such as training, services, and sustainable aviation safety. According to Didier Mary, CEO of 4M Events, "The high-quality business interactions exceeded expectations," with over 160 exhibitors participating at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

A highlight of the 2024 expo was the Middle East Aviation Career Trade Show and Conference (MEAC), dedicated to fostering aviation career growth and inclusivity. Attendees explored roles in cabin crew, pilot training, and airport management. As the UAE's aviation sector expands with tourism growth and investments, such events are crucial for meeting the rising demand for skilled professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)