Zelenskyy Lauds US Sanctions, Urges Continued Pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has applauded recent sanctions imposed by the United States, which target Russia's banking sector, as part of efforts to undermine Russia's ongoing war endeavors. Zelenskyy emphasized that these sanctions significantly impact Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime and commended the intervention for its effectiveness.

In a social media post, Zelenskyy articulated the necessity of continuous pressure on Russia, underscoring the role of sanctions in weakening Moscow's financial network, particularly in its global transactions. He stressed that despite Russia's attempts at coercion, the international community must remain steadfast in its resolve to support Ukraine and bring about lasting peace.

The Ukrainian leader also acknowledged the pivotal defense aid received from allies including the United States, Denmark, Germany, and Canada. Highlighting specific contributions, Zelenskyy noted Denmark's allocation of approximately 1 billion kroner for defense, as well as Norway's and Sweden's financing efforts. The US has provided a $275 million package featuring crucial defensive armaments for the embattled Donetsk region.

