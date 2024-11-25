Madhya Pradesh CM Tours UK and Germany to Woo Global Investors

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarked on a crucial week-long visit to the United Kingdom and Germany, from November 24 to November 30, aiming to secure significant investment for the state.

During his visit to London on Monday, CM Yadav paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the iconic Parliament Square Gardens, reflecting on Gandhi's pivotal role in India's independence achieved through non-violence. Stressing the potential of Madhya Pradesh, Yadav underlined its capacity to attract substantial investment across various sectors, including tourism, education, and healthcare, both nationally and globally.

He cited the success of Regional Industry Conclaves in drawing investors' interest particularly from the UK and Germany and announced the Global Investors' Summit in Bhopal as a platform for investor engagement. CM Yadav's itinerary includes meetings with British MPs, business leaders, and major industrialists, coupled with studying the UK's advancements in urban redevelopment and technology. His visit will further proceed to Germany for discussions and facility tours at key industrial cities, urging NRIs to consider Madhya Pradesh a viable investment and residency option.

(With inputs from agencies.)