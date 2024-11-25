Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Tours UK and Germany to Woo Global Investors

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a mission to attract investment during his UK and Germany visit from November 24-30. Yadav paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and emphasized Madhya Pradesh's potential in sectors like tourism, healthcare, and education. The visit includes engagements with investors and round-table meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:43 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Tours UK and Germany to Woo Global Investors
MP CM Mohan Yadav and his wife Seema Yadav at Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square gardens, London, UK (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarked on a crucial week-long visit to the United Kingdom and Germany, from November 24 to November 30, aiming to secure significant investment for the state.

During his visit to London on Monday, CM Yadav paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the iconic Parliament Square Gardens, reflecting on Gandhi's pivotal role in India's independence achieved through non-violence. Stressing the potential of Madhya Pradesh, Yadav underlined its capacity to attract substantial investment across various sectors, including tourism, education, and healthcare, both nationally and globally.

He cited the success of Regional Industry Conclaves in drawing investors' interest particularly from the UK and Germany and announced the Global Investors' Summit in Bhopal as a platform for investor engagement. CM Yadav's itinerary includes meetings with British MPs, business leaders, and major industrialists, coupled with studying the UK's advancements in urban redevelopment and technology. His visit will further proceed to Germany for discussions and facility tours at key industrial cities, urging NRIs to consider Madhya Pradesh a viable investment and residency option.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024