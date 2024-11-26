Left Menu

India Leads Geospatial Dialogue at UN Asia-Pacific Meeting

India is set to host the 13th UN Global Geospatial Information Management Plenary for the Asia-Pacific, showcasing expertise and fostering international cooperation. Over 120 local experts, alongside delegates from 30 countries, will engage in thematic discussions on geospatial data's role in sustainable development and the digital economy.

Updated: 26-11-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:23 IST
India hosts 13th UNGGIM Asia-Pacific Plenary Meeting. (Photo/UNGGIM-AP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is gearing up to host the 13th Plenary meeting of the United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management in the Asia-Pacific region. Scheduled to commence on November 26 at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the event is organized by the Survey of India (SOI). This platform is set to facilitate the exchange of expertise and experiences among member countries to advance knowledge in the geospatial information sector.

Surveyor General of India, Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, emphasized the event's importance, noting participation from 30 countries, including 91 delegates. Over 120 Indian experts will contribute to discussions on various geospatial topics, enhancing collaboration and understanding within the sector.

The conference, themed "Geo-enabling the Data Economy for Sustainable Development," spans four days and includes intensive sessions. Day one features a regional seminar on "Cadastral & Land Management," and "Integration of Geospatial & Statistical Information." Day two offers a workshop on "Sustainable Operation of the GNSS-CORS Network" followed by a focus on "IGIF Implementation," aiming to bolster geospatial information management globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

