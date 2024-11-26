Indian Chemical Council Wins Prestigious OPCW-The Hague Award

The Indian Chemical Council (ICC) was awarded the 2024 Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW): The Hague Award on Monday. The accolade, presented during the 29th Conference of the States Parties (CSP) in The Hague, recognizes ICC's significant contributions to OPCW's priority areas.

Ambassador Fernando Arias, Director-General of OPCW, and Jan van Zanen, Mayor of The Hague, bestowed the award upon D Sothi Selvam, Director General of ICC. Notably, this marks the first instance where a chemical industry body has been honored with such a distinction. High-profile dignitaries, including India's Ambassador to the OPCW and the Chairperson of India's National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention, graced the event.

Algeria's National Institute of Criminalistics and Criminology of the National Gendarmerie also received recognition alongside ICC. The Indian Embassy in The Hague hailed the ICC, representing 80% of India's $220 billion chemical industry, for promoting chemical safety and ensuring adherence to the Chemical Weapons Convention. Initiatives like Chemical Weapons Convention Helpdesks and the 'Nicer Globe' program, focusing on transport safety and emergency response, were emphasized as pivotal achievements.

The award highlights the ICC's impact on national implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, enhancing safety and security in one of the largest global chemical sectors. Established in 2014, the OPCW-The Hague Award honors significant contributions towards the Chemical Weapons Convention's objectives, maintaining the legacy of OPCW's 2013 Nobel Peace Prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)