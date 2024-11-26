Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Pays Homage to Ambedkar in London Amid Constitution Day Celebrations

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honors Babasaheb Ambedkar at Ambedkar House in London on India's Constitution Day. During his visit to the UK and Germany, Yadav aims to attract investment to Madhya Pradesh. The commemorative events also include President Droupadi Murmu's release of Constitution-related literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:03 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav garlanding the statue of BR Ambedkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar at Ambedkar House in London on India's Constitution Day. The Chief Minister is on a six-day tour of the UK and Germany, primarily aimed at enhancing investment prospects in his home state by engaging with business leaders and government officials.

While speaking to ANI, Yadav expressed his admiration for Ambedkar's contribution to the Constitution. "It's a privilege to remember the incredible Constitution crafted by Dr. Ambedkar," he said. Yadav also highlighted his intent to meet potential investors for the upcoming Global Investor Summit in Bhopal and expressed his gratitude for visiting Ambedkar's former study residence.

Constitution Day's significance was further amplified with President Droupadi Murmu unveiling a commemorative postage stamp and releasing two new books on the Constitution's history at Samvidhan Sadan. The President, along with other dignitaries, recited the Preamble, marking 75 years since the Constitution's adoption by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

(With inputs from agencies.)

