Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Condemns ISKCON Leader's Arrest in Bangladesh

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar strongly criticized Bangladesh's arrest of ISKCON's Chinmoy Krishna Das, highlighting its negative impact on the country's image. He implored both the Bangladeshi and Indian governments to protect minorities, while questioning actions taken by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as Bangladesh's advisor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:02 IST
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a fervent address, spiritual luminary Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday denounced the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladesh authorities, arguing it tarnishes the nation's reputation. Ravi Shankar asserted that the Hindu priest was solely advocating for the rights of oppressed minorities, and described the arrest as 'unbecoming of a Prime Minister.'

Ravi Shankar voiced disappointment with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, advisor to Bangladesh's interim government, questioning the decision to detain a peaceful spiritual figure. 'This action disrupts community harmony, and further strains Bangladesh's international image,' he remarked, urging restraint and protection for minority groups.

The spiritual leader also urged the Bangladeshi government to restrain radical factions responsible for internal unrest, warning against regressive measures that could erode the country's liberal standing. He called upon India's government and the global community to pressure Bangladesh into ensuring safety and security for its minority citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

