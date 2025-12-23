U.S. Military Strikes Suspected Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific

The U.S. military announced that it had successfully executed a strike on a vessel suspected of drug trafficking in international waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean. This tactical operation was carried out by the Joint Task Force Southern Spear.

The vessel, labeled as a 'low-profile vessel,' was believed to be operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. The U.S. Southern Command disclosed this information through the social media platform X.

No American military personnel were injured during the mission, the Southern Command confirmed, ensuring the success of the operation while maintaining the safety of their forces.

