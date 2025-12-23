Left Menu

U.S. Military Strikes Suspected Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific

The U.S. military uncovered and struck a suspicious vessel alleged to transport drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The operation, conducted by Joint Task Force Southern Spear, was against Designated Terrorist Organizations. No U.S. military personnel were injured in the strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 09:19 IST
U.S. Military Strikes Suspected Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military announced that it had successfully executed a strike on a vessel suspected of drug trafficking in international waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean. This tactical operation was carried out by the Joint Task Force Southern Spear.

The vessel, labeled as a 'low-profile vessel,' was believed to be operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. The U.S. Southern Command disclosed this information through the social media platform X.

No American military personnel were injured during the mission, the Southern Command confirmed, ensuring the success of the operation while maintaining the safety of their forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025