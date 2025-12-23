Crackdown on Corrupt Karnataka Officials

The Karnataka Lokayukta launched sweeping raids on Tuesday morning across various locations associated with four government officers. These individuals are suspected of acquiring wealth beyond their detected income levels, confirmed an officer.

The operation, exposing the endemic corruption, spotlighted the roles of key officials: Shyamsundar Kamble, Malappa, Maruti Yashwanth Malvi, and Vijayalakshmi. Each works within distinct governmental spheres across Karnataka, including Bagalkote, Bagewadi, Karwar, and Raichur.

The dawn raids underscore a continued effort by the Lokayukta to root out corruption among public servants and impose accountability in Karnataka's governance structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)