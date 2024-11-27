Internet Outages in Karachi: A City on Edge

Over the past three days, Karachi has been grappling with widespread internet outages, affecting both WiFi and mobile data services, and hindering daily activities. People have struggled to access social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and face difficulties in sharing pictures, voice notes, and videos, according to Dawn.

The disruptions are reportedly tied to protests by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters heading to Islamabad, where roadblocks have intensified the issue. Karachi's lack of efficient public transport forces many to rely on online cab services, now severely disrupted, causing frustration among students and professionals.

Citing a private employee, Aqdas Jaffar, Dawn reported, 'It's been almost impossible to find a rider due to internet disruptions.' Many share his sentiment, highlighting the challenges ordinary citizens face in political crises. Students like Neha from Baqai Medical University now face inflated commute costs, doubling or tripling their usual fares.

Riders and small business owners are acutely affected. Khuda Baksh, a Yango driver, notes reduced trips due to app malfunctions. Business owners emphasize the outage-related disruptions in their operations. Maham Tariq and Syed Talal Rizvi, facing logistics and advertising setbacks, underscore the economic toll.

Content creators share similar woes. Vlogger Zia Tabarak mentions the struggle with timely uploads and lost brand deals. Journalist Zarrar Khuhro critiques the situation, calling it anything but 'normal,' urging authorities to stabilize the environment for economic certainty.

