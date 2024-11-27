Left Menu

Internet Outages in Karachi: A City on Edge

Karachi faces severe internet outages, crippling daily life and businesses. Disruptions linked to political protests hit WiFi, mobile data, and online services, impacting public transport reliance on apps. Citizens express frustration over escalating costs and operational hurdles, highlighting the city's urgent need for stable connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:03 IST
Internet Outages in Karachi: A City on Edge
Representivate Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Over the past three days, Karachi has been grappling with widespread internet outages, affecting both WiFi and mobile data services, and hindering daily activities. People have struggled to access social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and face difficulties in sharing pictures, voice notes, and videos, according to Dawn.

The disruptions are reportedly tied to protests by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters heading to Islamabad, where roadblocks have intensified the issue. Karachi's lack of efficient public transport forces many to rely on online cab services, now severely disrupted, causing frustration among students and professionals.

Citing a private employee, Aqdas Jaffar, Dawn reported, 'It's been almost impossible to find a rider due to internet disruptions.' Many share his sentiment, highlighting the challenges ordinary citizens face in political crises. Students like Neha from Baqai Medical University now face inflated commute costs, doubling or tripling their usual fares.

Riders and small business owners are acutely affected. Khuda Baksh, a Yango driver, notes reduced trips due to app malfunctions. Business owners emphasize the outage-related disruptions in their operations. Maham Tariq and Syed Talal Rizvi, facing logistics and advertising setbacks, underscore the economic toll.

Content creators share similar woes. Vlogger Zia Tabarak mentions the struggle with timely uploads and lost brand deals. Journalist Zarrar Khuhro critiques the situation, calling it anything but 'normal,' urging authorities to stabilize the environment for economic certainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024