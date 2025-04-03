Left Menu

Delhi's Lifetime Smart Card Scheme: A New Era for Women's Free Public Transport

The Delhi government has announced a 'lifetime' smart card scheme for women, replacing the previous 'pink ticket' system, offering them free travel on public buses. This initiative aims to eliminate corruption and enhance public transport efficiency and accessibility, especially for women residing in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:26 IST
The Delhi government has introduced a new 'lifetime' smart card scheme for women, offering them free rides on public buses. This comes as part of a broader initiative to modernize the transport system and address corruption issues linked to the previous 'pink ticket' scheme.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the move during the Budget Session, highlighting efforts to enhance efficiency by digitizing the ticketing system. The administration predicts that providing women with digital cards will solve issues of 'pink corruption' and improve overall accessibility to public transport.

The BJP government, newly in power in Delhi, plans to start the registration process for these smart cards in the coming weeks. The 2025-26 Delhi Budget has allocated significant funds aimed at improving the public transport infrastructure, underscoring a commitment to making travel easier for women across the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

