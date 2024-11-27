Left Menu

Demand for Justice: Family Protests 'Forced Disappearance' of Baloch Citizen

The family of Chakar Khan Bugti is protesting against his alleged forced disappearance, blaming local authorities. Despite assurances of revealing Chakar's location within 24 hours, his whereabouts remain unknown 11 days later. The family demands an explanation, urging authorities to present Chakar in court if he is accused of any crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:29 IST
Chakar Khan Bugti (Photo/X@TBPEnglish) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The family of Chakar Khan Bugti has launched a significant protest against what they describe as the 'forced disappearance' of the Baloch citizen, reportedly implicating local authorities. The Balochistan Post indicated that protestors alleged Chakar was summoned to the Hub City police station by SHO Saud Durrani under the guise of an investigation.

After spending a day at the police station, during which his motorcycle and mobile phones were confiscated, Chakar was released. However, his relatives claimed that unmarked vehicles followed them as they left. Unidentified armed men allegedly intercepted the group, abducting Chakar near a car showroom.

Suspicions about the parked vehicles outside the police station have fueled allegations of police collusion. Subsequently, Chakar's family blocked a major highway, which disrupted traffic, only dispersing after police assurances. However, with 11 days elapsed and no new information on Chakar's fate, the family continues to urge transparency and accountability from the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

