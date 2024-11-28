Tensions Rise: Israeli Forces Counter Hamas in Gaza as Egypt Seeks Ceasefire

In the Jabalia area of northern Gaza, Israeli soldiers are intensifying their operations as Hamas attempts to regroup, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Thursday. Amidst the escalation, an Egyptian security delegation is set to arrive in Israel aiming to mediate a Gaza ceasefire.

The Israeli troops reportedly identified a terrorist attempting to launch rockets from a building near a weapons depot. Acting swiftly, the forces encircled and neutralized the terrorists, dismantling the depot and rockets in the process.

Efforts are underway to leverage a two-month ceasefire in Lebanon, with hopes it will lead to a truce in Gaza. Following the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire initiated on Wednesday, Hamas indicated readiness for negotiation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that isolating Hamas through the Hezbollah truce might pressure them into agreements.

Negotiations facilitated by US, Qatari, and Egyptian entities to end the almost 14-month-long conflict and recover hostages held by Hamas have stalled. Hamas demands include cessation of the war, Israeli withdrawal from the Strip, and freedom for Palestinian prisoners in Israel. Israel is open only to temporary ceasefires. Reports suggest discussions may allow Hamas to present a list of living hostages, potentially leading to the reopening of the Rafah border under Palestinian Authority oversight.

After Qatar ceased mediations and expelled Hamas in mid-November, Egypt is attempting to enhance its diplomatic stature through these negotiations. This follows Hamas attacks on October 7, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths and the capture of 252 hostages. Of the 97 hostages still held, over 30 are confirmed deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)