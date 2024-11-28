Left Menu

Protestors Unite in Geneva to Demand Justice for Bangladesh Minorities

The All Minorities Association of Bangladesh staged a protest in Geneva, appealing for international intervention against violence targeting minorities. Protestors stressed the severity of human rights abuses and called for the release of detained Hindu priest Prabhu Chinmay Das, urging for a secular and inclusive Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 23:29 IST
Visuals of the protest from Geneva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, the All Minorities Association of Bangladesh orchestrated a protest at the symbolic Broken Chair monument outside the United Nations Office in Geneva. The demonstration saw an alliance of Swiss nationals and representatives from diverse faiths, including Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and Ahmadi Muslims, voicing their concerns over the plight of minorities in Bangladesh.

Protestors alleged widespread and systemic violence under Bangladesh's caretaker government, citing casualties, property destruction, and extensive human rights violations that have stoked fear among minority communities. They advocated for a secular and inclusive Bangladesh, aligned with the ideals of the 1971 liberation movement against West Pakistani dominance and its local aides, Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Badr.

The protest also highlighted the alarming detention of Prabhu Chinmay Das, the head of ISKCON in Bangladesh, reportedly apprehended on contentious charges. As demonstrators called for his unconditional release, Priyajit Debsarkar, an independent political analyst, underscored the seriousness of these arrests. The appeal resonated throughout the protest, with activists chanting "Jai Shri Ram" to draw global attention to the escalating human rights crisis in Bangladesh.

Priyajit Debsarkar emphasized the protest's significance beyond minority rights, framing it as a stand against extremism. Echoing these sentiments, Genevan protester Tanmayi attributed the root of Bangladesh's crisis to the partition of India, advocating for peace and religious tolerance as the path forward. The demonstrators called on the international community to act expeditiously to guarantee justice and fundamental rights for all Bangladeshi citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

