PML-N Pushes for PTI Ban Amid Rising Tensions in Pakistan

The PML-N has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking a ban on PTI, accusing it of harming key institutions and inciting violence. This follows a similar move in Balochistan. The government blames PTI for financial losses and disruption, while PTI calls for international condemnation of government actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by Rana Muhammad Fayyaz, has moved a resolution in the Punjab Assembly demanding a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), according to Geo News.

This resolution follows a similar call in Balochistan. It accuses PTI of damaging national institutions and inciting violence, and calls for federal intervention to ban the party and hold its leadership accountable.

Protests last year following Imran Khan's arrest led to violent confrontations. The government blames PTI for significant financial damages, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticizes the party's actions. PTI labels the government's response as a crackdown, calling for global condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

