PML-N Pushes for PTI Ban Amid Rising Tensions in Pakistan

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by Rana Muhammad Fayyaz, has moved a resolution in the Punjab Assembly demanding a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), according to Geo News.

This resolution follows a similar call in Balochistan. It accuses PTI of damaging national institutions and inciting violence, and calls for federal intervention to ban the party and hold its leadership accountable.

Protests last year following Imran Khan's arrest led to violent confrontations. The government blames PTI for significant financial damages, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticizes the party's actions. PTI labels the government's response as a crackdown, calling for global condemnation.

