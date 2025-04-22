Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties with Turkiye

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commenced a pivotal two-day visit to Turkiye on Tuesday, engaging in diplomatic discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral ties and addressing pressing regional and global issues.

Invited by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sharif is joined by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, highlighting the importance of this diplomatic mission.

During his stay, the prime minister will partake in extensive talks with Turkish leadership, reflecting the enduring alliance and strategic partnership between the nations, with a focus on expanding trade, enhancing strategic cooperation, and fostering deeper ties through the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)