Bolan Medical College Students Demand Justice Amidst Repression

Protesting students of Bolan Medical College are calling for the reopening of their institution and hostels, demanding accountability from police and administrators for alleged repression. The protests highlight systemic discrimination against Baloch students, urging for the release of detained individuals and the cessation of military use of educational facilities.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid freezing temperatures, students from Bolan Medical College in Quetta have continued their sit-in protest for a second day. Their demands are clear: reopen their institution and hostels, release detained students, and hold accountable those police officers and administrators responsible for the alleged unlawful occupation of student accommodations.

The demonstrators, who accuse authorities of undermining their education, say this shutdown infringes on their educational rights and jeopardizes their future. They condemned recent police actions at BMC hostels that led to arrests and injuries, asserting it was part of efforts to marginalize Baloch youth. One protester declared, 'Our only offence is our pursuit of education.'

The students emphasize they will continue to resist any attempts to militarize educational institutions, and they have pledged to expand their protests across Balochistan if their demands remain unmet. This movement underscores the enduring systemic repression Baloch students face, part of a broader human rights crisis impacting the region's community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

