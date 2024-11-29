Karachi Airport Blast: JIT Formed to Probe Attack

In response to the deadly Karachi Airport blast, Pakistan's Interior Ministry has constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to delve into the involvement of suspects in the attack that claimed the lives of two Chinese nationals, as reported by ARY News on Friday. Tasked with investigating arrested suspects Muhammad Javed and Gul Nisa, the eight-member JIT is led by the Deputy Inspector General of the Counter-Terrorism Department.

The JIT comprises officials from various security entities, including the Rangers, Special Branch, Karachi Police, and the Federal Investigation Agency. These officials are mandated to submit a comprehensive report to the Interior Ministry within a 15-day period. The team also holds the latitude to seek assistance from any investigative agency if required.

Earlier, on November 23, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Pakistan ordered a 10-day physical remand for the two apprehended suspects, who allegedly abetted a suicide bomber targeting a convoy of Chinese nationals near the airport. Police investigations suggest a link between the suspects and the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army.

The attack occurred on October 6 in Karachi, resulting in at least three fatalities, including Chinese nationals, and numerous injuries. Geo News reported that the explosion transpired near Jinnah International Airport. The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan condemned this act of terrorism, expressing deep condolences to the victims and their families.

While the Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack via social media, official confirmation from Pakistani authorities remains pending. The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, via a statement, vehemently denounced the attack, lamenting the loss and injury to both Chinese and Pakistani nationals.

