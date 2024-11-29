UAE President Welcomes New Afghan Ambassador
On November 29, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Badruddin Maulana, the Afghan Ambassador to the UAE. They discussed mutual aspirations and UAE's continued support for Afghan stability and development.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Badruddin Maulana, the new Ambassador of Afghanistan to the UAE, at the Presidential Palace on Friday.
During the meeting, President Al Nahyan warmly welcomed Ambassador Maulana and expressed his wishes for success in his new position. He further emphasized the UAE's steadfast commitment to aiding the Afghan people in their pursuit of long-term stability and prosperity.
Ambassador Maulana conveyed his gratitude for the warm reception, expressing optimism for the ongoing development of UAE-Afghanistan relations. He also wished for the UAE's continued growth and success on the international stage.
