PPP Advocates Mainstream Inclusion of PTI, Opposes Ban

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has firmly opposed proposals to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), arguing for its integration into the national mainstream. Dawn reported that PPP, closely allied with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), made its stance clear following the submission of a resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking to outlaw Imran Khan's party.

Punjab PPP General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza emphasized, during a Friday press conference, that the party favors dialogue over suppression. "We are not in favor of banning the PTI or sidelining it," he stated. Any government decision to proscribe PTI, he added, should consider the broader political context.

Murtaza also criticized certain PTI actions, notably involving Ali Amin Gandapur, for escalating tensions and criticized what he termed as dynasty politics within PTI. Nevertheless, Murtaza called upon the government to engage PTI in meaningful dialogue, underscoring the need to address internal discord to preserve national stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)