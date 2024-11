Concerns Over Minority Safety in Bangladesh: MSO Chairman Speaks Out

The Chairman of the Muslim Students' Organisation of India, Shujaat Ali Quadri, has voiced serious concerns over the interim government's capacity to protect minority communities in Bangladesh. Speaking to ANI, Quadri criticized the leadership of Muhammad Yunus for its alleged failure to safeguard minorities, especially Hindus, alongside other sects such as Ahmadiyyas, Sufis, Barelvis, and Christians.

Quadri pointed out a series of incidents, including the destruction of temples and targeted killings of community leaders, indicating a deteriorating situation under Yunus's government. He also warned of the potential impact of this instability on regional security across South Asia and expressed alarm over increasing radical activities, citing the presence of the Islamic fundamentalist group Hizb ut-Tahrir.

Furthermore, Quadri condemned recent demands to ban ISKCON, a global humanitarian organization, attributing these calls to fundamentalist factions allegedly supported by Pakistan. He highlighted ISKCON's significant contributions during crises, such as aiding flood victims in Bangladesh, crossing religious and social divides. Quadri's remarks underscore escalating violence against minorities in Bangladesh, raising international concern, notably from India's Ministry of External Affairs, calling for decisive action from the Bangladesh government to ensure the protection of all minority groups.

