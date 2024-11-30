Tension Escalates in Pakistan Over PTI Protests Demanding Imran Khan's Release

In a stern warning to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister, Attaullah Tarar, declared on Saturday that no one would be permitted to disrupt the nation's peace, The Express Tribune reported. The minister addressed the ongoing PTI protests, which are demanding the release of the party's leader, Imran Khan. Tarar disclosed the formation of an anti-riot force aimed at managing these demonstrations.

During a televised address, Tarar assured the public of a speedy trial process for those arrested during the violent protests. He emphasized effective prosecution to ensure justice, as PTI stands accused of spreading misleading narratives about security forces' violence allegedly leading to casualties. However, the minister highlighted the absence of any video evidence to support such claims and stated hospitals reported no bodies received.

Separately, Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan, alongside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, urged a ban on parties like PTI that incite violence. At a press conference in Wali Bagh, Khan, backed by ANP members, criticized PTI for perpetuating violence and engaged in undemocratic conduct since its inception, calling for strict actions against such organizations. Khan condemned PTI's forced influence, asserting that governor's rule isn't a panacea for public issues and claimed there has been no communication with ANP leadership on governance matters.

