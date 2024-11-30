OGRA Announces LPG and Fuel Price Hikes in Pakistan

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced an increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) across Pakistan for December, as reported by the Express Tribune on Saturday. The price has been raised by PKR 1.32 per kilogram, establishing a new rate of PKR 254.30, according to OGRA's official notification.

Consequently, the cost of an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder will elevate to PKR 3,079, showing an increase of PKR 79.53 from November's price of PKR 2,999.47. Additionally, the Pakistani government is poised to revise petrol and diesel prices during the forthcoming fortnightly review, with announcements anticipated on Saturday night affecting rates from December 1 to 15.

Reports from the Express Tribune suggest potential hikes in petrol prices by PKR 3.15 per liter, diesel by PKR 3.20 per liter, and kerosene oil by PKR 4 per liter, driven by global crude oil price fluctuations. These new rates will be determined post consultations between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Currently, petrol is priced at PKR 248.38 per liter, with anticipated changes affecting both consumers and various industries due to ongoing volatility in global oil markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)