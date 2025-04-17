Political Rift: Mamata Banerjee Criticizes NDA Allies on Waqf Bill

In a heated development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken a strong stance against NDA allies, criticizing Bihar's Nitish Kumar for his support of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The issue has sparked a political debate as NDA allies respond to Banerjee's claims.

During a meeting with Muslim religious leaders in Kolkata, Banerjee questioned the silence of Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on the Waqf issue, alleging that their NDA partnership has left them complicit for power.

Reacting sharply, Union Minister Giriraj Singh remarked that Banerjee's comments could lead to unrest, likening her governance to a neighboring nation, while JD(U)'s spokesperson highlighted Bihar's long-standing peace as a point of contrast.

