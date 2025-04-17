Left Menu

Political Rift: Mamata Banerjee Criticizes NDA Allies on Waqf Bill

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticized NDA allies Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu for supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Union Minister Giriraj Singh countered her remarks, accusing Banerjee of failing to control violence in her state. JD(U) spokesperson backed Kumar's handling of Bihar's peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-04-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 09:07 IST
Political Rift: Mamata Banerjee Criticizes NDA Allies on Waqf Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken a strong stance against NDA allies, criticizing Bihar's Nitish Kumar for his support of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The issue has sparked a political debate as NDA allies respond to Banerjee's claims.

During a meeting with Muslim religious leaders in Kolkata, Banerjee questioned the silence of Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on the Waqf issue, alleging that their NDA partnership has left them complicit for power.

Reacting sharply, Union Minister Giriraj Singh remarked that Banerjee's comments could lead to unrest, likening her governance to a neighboring nation, while JD(U)'s spokesperson highlighted Bihar's long-standing peace as a point of contrast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025