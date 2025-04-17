Pavard Strikes Against Former Club to Propel Inter Milan into Champions League Semifinals

In a dramatic night of Champions League action, former Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard scored against his old club to help Inter Milan secure a 2-2 draw. This result was enough for the Nerazzurri to advance to the semifinals on a 4-3 aggregate.

Pavard, who joined Inter Milan from Bayern Munich in 2023, celebrated his first goal for his new team at the iconic San Siro stadium. The match was tightly contested, with Harry Kane leveling the score before Inter Milan's Lautaro Martínez and Pavard turned the game on a blustery night in Milan.

The result sets up a high-stakes semifinal clash with Barcelona, reminiscent of Inter's successful 2010 campaign. Despite Bayern Munich's early opportunities, including chances by Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané, they were unable to capitalize, leaving coach Vincent Kompany with regrets over missed opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)