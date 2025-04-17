Left Menu

Manchester United's Zirkzee Sidelined: A Season-Ending Blow

Manchester United's forward Joshua Zirkzee will miss the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury suffered in a recent match against Newcastle. Manager Ruben Amorim confirmed the setback, highlighting Zirkzee's recent improvements and the challenging timing. The team also struggles with other key injuries ahead of crucial matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 17-04-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 09:13 IST
Manchester United's hopes for the season have taken a significant hit as forward Joshua Zirkzee is ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old was injured during the 4-1 defeat to Newcastle, a setback confirmed by manager Ruben Amorim on Wednesday.

Zirkzee, who joined from Bologna in July, had found his form recently, even scoring in a crucial Europa League match last week. Despite his progress, his season is now cut short, alongside injuries to other team members like Lisandro Martinez.

The club faces an uphill battle with key players unavailable for the upcoming Europa League return leg against Lyon, including Matthijs de Ligt and Ayden Heaven. Despite these challenges, the team remains focused on overcoming the adversity.

