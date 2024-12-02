Canadian-Bangladeshi Hindus Protest in Solidarity with ISKCON Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Hindus in Montreal, Canada, rallied on Tuesday to show support for ISKCON Bangladesh, urging the Government to advocate for minority rights in Bangladesh. This protest highlighted growing concerns about minority safety amidst ongoing unrest.

The demonstrators chanted for peace and justice, aiming to end the violence toward minority communities. A member of the Bangladeshi diaspora emphasized the unrest, saying, "Peace and fraternity are our demands. We want an end to the violence against minorities."

One protester alleged that the interim Bangladeshi government, following an August 5 coup d'etat, has allowed Muslim fundamentalists to overrun key institutions, creating a hostile environment for various communities.

Neil Obermann, a Canadian Conservative Party candidate at the protest, expressed solidarity by declaring that intolerance has no place anywhere. "I'm here because hate is unacceptable," he proclaimed, emphasizing that unity against hate sends a powerful message of community strength.

The recent arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishan Das for alleged sedition has intensified protests with minority groups accusing the interim government of neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)