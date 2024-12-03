Weekend of Clashes: Security Forces Counter Multiple Militant Attacks in Pakistan

In a significant crackdown against militants, 16 terrorists were neutralized over the weekend in a series of intense gun battles across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Punjab, leading to the loss of four security personnel, Dawn reported. The operations highlighted ongoing anti-terror efforts by law enforcement agencies.

Key incidents included an intelligence-led operation in Bannu district's Baka Khel area, eliminating five terrorists with nine others injured. This operation, part of broader counter-terrorism tactics, saw 29-year-old Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain embrace martyrdom, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Simultaneously, in Khyber district's Shagai area, three militants were killed, and two apprehended. During the encounter, 25-year-old Captain Muhammad Zohaibuddin from Lahore fought bravely but was martyred. Local sources suggested that one of the militants was linked to the killing of journalist Khalil Jibran earlier this June, noted Dawn. Meanwhile, similar confrontations in Lakki Marwat and Mianwali saw law enforcement thwarting militant assaults despite facing heavy fire.

In Punjab's Mianwali district, police foil a militant attack on their station by effectively countering a coordinated assault from 20 militants armed with rocket launchers. This clash ended with the death of four attackers and injuries to two officers.

Lastly, in Balochistan's Sherani district, an operation based on a tip-off culminated in eliminating four militants tied to a banned outfit. Security officials ensured the bodies were transported to a nearby health facility for identification and further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)