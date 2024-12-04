Left Menu

Political Crisis in South Korea: President Yoon Faces Impeachment Threats

South Korea encounters political chaos as President Yoon's attempt to impose martial law triggers public outrage and calls for impeachment. Accusations of manipulating legislative processes and sympathy towards North Korea escalate tensions, with opposition threatening impeachment and internal criticism adding to the crisis surrounding Yoon's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:52 IST
Political Crisis in South Korea: President Yoon Faces Impeachment Threats
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea is engulfed in political chaos following President Yoon Suk Yeol's unsuccessful attempt to declare martial law, a move that has sparked widespread outrage and calls for his impeachment, according to CNN reports. The opposition has announced plans to file treason charges against him, signaling a deepening crisis for Yoon's presidency.

President Yoon declared martial law on December 3, accusing opposition parties of conspiring to overthrow democracy, only to revoke the order as fierce backlash ensued. The New York Times reported that resistance came from various political groups, including factions within Yoon's own party. The opposition, holding a parliamentary majority, is now pushing to impeach top prosecutors for their alleged leniency towards Yoon's wife, echoing broader disapproval of the presidency.

Yoon has countered by accusing the parliament of obstructing governance and manipulating legislative processes, heightening political tensions. Speaking on national television, Yoon accused the opposition of aligning with North Korea and condemned their attempts to impeach his cabinet members and impede budget legislation. Calls for Yoon's resignation have intensified, with opposition lawmakers threatening impeachment and internal party friction growing, as highlighted by an apology from his party's leader to the public, demanding accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

