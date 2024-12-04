UK MPs Demand Action Over Rising Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh
UK MPs have expressed alarm over escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, calling for urgent intervention. Arrests of religious leaders, including Chinmoy Krishna Das, and reports of violence against Hindu temples have raised concerns about attempts at ethnic cleansing. The UK pledges ongoing monitoring and diplomatic engagement to protect religious minorities.
British Members of Parliament have voiced serious concerns about the increasing violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, labeling the situation as highly alarming. Among those speaking out, Conservative MP Bob Blackman described the situation as an effort towards ethnically cleansing Hindus.
Labour MP Barry Gardiner called for an immediate parliamentary discussion on Bangladesh's deteriorating situation. In a session on Monday, he highlighted thousands of violent incidents targeting Hindu minorities since August. Meanwhile, the UK's Catherine West has reassured parliament of ongoing diplomatic engagements to support religious minority protections.
The arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has further fueled tensions. He is accused of sedition after allegedly disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag, a claim resulting in international scrutiny. UK lawmakers urged intensified efforts to safeguard religious freedoms amid reports of unchecked violence, urging the Bangladeshi government for accountability.
