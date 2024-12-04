UK MPs Demand Action Over Rising Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh

British Members of Parliament have voiced serious concerns about the increasing violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, labeling the situation as highly alarming. Among those speaking out, Conservative MP Bob Blackman described the situation as an effort towards ethnically cleansing Hindus.

Labour MP Barry Gardiner called for an immediate parliamentary discussion on Bangladesh's deteriorating situation. In a session on Monday, he highlighted thousands of violent incidents targeting Hindu minorities since August. Meanwhile, the UK's Catherine West has reassured parliament of ongoing diplomatic engagements to support religious minority protections.

The arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has further fueled tensions. He is accused of sedition after allegedly disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag, a claim resulting in international scrutiny. UK lawmakers urged intensified efforts to safeguard religious freedoms amid reports of unchecked violence, urging the Bangladeshi government for accountability.

