Historic Chunri Offering Highlights Festivities at Nepal's Janaki Temple

The Janaki Temple in Nepal came alive with vibrant celebrations as a 108-meter Chunri was offered by Surat's Jin Mata Trust to mark the auspicious occasion of 'Bibah Panchami'. This event commemorates the divine wedding between Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, providing a significant cultural milestone as it coincides with the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Bringing an air of festivity, the red Chunri embarked on a city-wide tour in Janakpur, symbolizing a gesture of devotion and communal harmony. "It is unprecedented for Janakpur to witness such a magnificent Chunri from Surat," commented Manoj Rungata, Chairman of Sitaram Gaushala, expressing gratitude for the local community's enthusiastic support during the Shobha Yatra, a dedicated procession associated with the offering.

The joyous 'Bibah Panchami' celebrations, set against the backdrop of Janakpur's heritage as the home of Hindu Goddess Sita, will feature a traditional wedding ceremony performed by 40 Vedic Brahmins. This sacred event draws worshippers, including 500 devotees representing Lord Ram's Barat from Ayodhya, showcasing the historical and spiritual significance of the union celebrated during the Treta epoch in Hindu scriptures.

