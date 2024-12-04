Left Menu

US Cracks Down on Goods from Xinjiang Amid Forced Labor Allegations

The US intensifies efforts against forced labor in Xinjiang, blacklisting 29 more Chinese firms under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. Allegations of forced labor persist, despite China's denial, sparking international concern and investigations into diverse industries including pharmaceuticals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

The United States is intensifying its crackdown on goods linked to alleged forced labor from China's Xinjiang region, aiming to prevent such products from entering American markets. As reported by Voice of America, the US Department of Homeland Security has added 29 more Chinese companies to its blacklist under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA).

This recent addition increases the total number of blacklisted firms to 107. President Joe Biden enacted the UFLPA in December 2021 to halt imports of products tied to forced labor practices. Robert Silvers, a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security, emphasized, "The enforcement actions show that the US will not accept forced labor in goods entering our markets."

Conversely, China's Ministry of Commerce has strongly criticized the US stance, accusing it of exploiting Xinjiang's human rights issues to target Chinese companies. China denies the existence of forced labor in Xinjiang and labels the US sanctions as unjust. Nevertheless, international organizations and independent reports continue to provide evidence of forced labor in the region. A United Nations expert signaled clear evidence of forced labor among Uyghurs in August 2022. Additionally, a report by the Center for Advanced Defense Studies revealed similar abuses within China's pharmaceutical industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

