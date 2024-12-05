UAE and Thailand Celebrate Diplomatic Ties on Thai National Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 5 (ANI/WAM): In a gesture reflecting the close bilateral relations, Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended a reception in Abu Dhabi marking Thailand's National Day.

Hosted by Sorayut Chasombat, the Thai Ambassador to the UAE, the event at the Dusit Thani Hotel drew a diverse gathering, including several officials and members of both Arab and foreign diplomatic corps in the UAE along with the Thai community.

The ambassador highlighted the exceptional ties between the UAE and Thailand, with the evening spotlighting a vibrant showcase of Thailand's cultural heritage through traditional music and performances.

