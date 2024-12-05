Suneet Mehta to Strengthen India-Fiji Relations as New High Commissioner

Suneet Mehta, an accomplished Indian Foreign Service officer from the 2007 batch, has been designated as the new High Commissioner of India to Fiji. Currently, Mehta is stationed in Canberra, where he serves as the Deputy High Commissioner at the Indian High Commission.

The Ministry of External Affairs officially announced Mehta's appointment and mentioned his forthcoming assignment as High Commissioner to Fiji. Mehta is expected to assume his responsibilities shortly, signifying a strategic move to bolster India-Fiji relations.

The diplomatic ties between India and Fiji have deep roots, characterized by mutual respect and robust cultural interactions. These relations experienced a significant uplift following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Fiji in November 2014, during which the inaugural Forum for India-Pacific Islands Co-operation (FIPIC) took place.

(With inputs from agencies.)