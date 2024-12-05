Left Menu

Suneet Mehta to Strengthen India-Fiji Relations as New High Commissioner

Suneet Mehta, an Indian Foreign Service officer from the 2007 batch, has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Fiji. Currently serving in Australia, Mehta is expected to enhance the strong bilateral ties and cultural connections between India and Fiji, a relationship highlighted by Prime Minister Modi's 2014 visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Suneet Mehta, an accomplished Indian Foreign Service officer from the 2007 batch, has been designated as the new High Commissioner of India to Fiji. Currently, Mehta is stationed in Canberra, where he serves as the Deputy High Commissioner at the Indian High Commission.

The Ministry of External Affairs officially announced Mehta's appointment and mentioned his forthcoming assignment as High Commissioner to Fiji. Mehta is expected to assume his responsibilities shortly, signifying a strategic move to bolster India-Fiji relations.

The diplomatic ties between India and Fiji have deep roots, characterized by mutual respect and robust cultural interactions. These relations experienced a significant uplift following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Fiji in November 2014, during which the inaugural Forum for India-Pacific Islands Co-operation (FIPIC) took place.

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

