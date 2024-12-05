UK Government Facilitates Smooth Transition to eVisas

The UK government has unveiled plans to facilitate a seamless transition to eVisas by permitting airlines and carriers to accept expired biometric residence permits (BRPs) and EU Settlement Scheme biometric residence cards (BRCs) as travel evidence, valid until March 31, 2025. This step underscores the state's effort to digitize border controls, replacing physical immigration documents with digital proofs. Officials assert that this change will bolster both efficiency and security within the immigration landscape.

As the expiration date for most BRPs and BRCs approaches, the government reassures travelers that, while expired documents will be accepted temporarily, routine immigration checks remain. Seema Malhotra, Minister for Migration and Citizenship, highlights the convenience brought by eVisas, noting that over 3.1 million individuals have already transitioned. For those yet to convert, extensive guidance and assistance are readily available to aid in this transition.

The Home Office remains committed to refining the eVisa rollout process, addressing raised concerns and enhancing services. It urges remaining BRP and BRC holders to transition by year-end to enjoy the advantages eVisas provide, maintaining that these digital documents are secure against loss or tampering.

