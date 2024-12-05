Israel's Startups Thrive Amid Challenges: Record $10.5 Billion M&A in 2024

In a strong display of the resilience and growth of Israel's startup ecosystem, more than 200 venture capital partners, investors, and entrepreneurs came together in Tel Aviv for the annual Trends and Forecasts conference on Thursday. The event, organized by Pearl Cohen and Fusion VC, presented crucial reports and studies highlighting the sector's momentum.

Israel achieved a historic high in its mergers and acquisitions market, reaching an unprecedented $10.5 billion in 2024. According to Asaf Horesh of Vintage Investment Partners, Israeli startups secured $8.1 billion in funding despite facing significant economic challenges in Europe and the US, alongside Israel's multi-front war.

The conference also shed light on some pressing concerns. Fusion VC's study revealed that 43% of investors are wary of political and security instability, while 38% find it challenging to raise funds for new ventures. Moreover, the heavy focus on cybersecurity limits Israel's potential to grow consumer-focused businesses, according to Fusion's Guy Katsovich.

(With inputs from agencies.)