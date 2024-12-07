Student Protests Erupt in Balochistan Over Detentions and Campus Closures

Students across Balochistan have rallied against enforced disappearances and the ongoing closure of educational institutions. In Uthal, the agitation has persisted for six days at Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water, and Marine Sciences, with protesters demanding the release of their missing colleague, Bayandur Baloch, according to The Balochistan Post.

Baloch, an Agriculture student, was reportedly detained with three friends from Uthal Bazaar—only his companions were freed, leaving Bayandur in custody. A sit-in protest at the university has drawn attention, especially with Bayandur's father participating and voicing concerns over his son's safety, urging authorities for his swift release.

The demonstrations include boycotts of classes and exams, amid accusations that university officials have pressured students to resume academic activities despite the protests, The Balochistan Post reports. Meanwhile, in Quetta, students at Bolan Medical College have protested for nine days, demanding the reopening of the college and its residential hostels, along with calls for the release of detained students.

There are allegations of collusion between police, university officials, and security forces in seizing the hostels unlawfully. A student activist proclaimed, "Our protest is a fight for rights. We will not relent."

As students threaten to intensify their protests across Balochistan if their conditions aren't met, the issue of enforced disappearances remains pressing. Reports cite over 55,000 missing persons and numerous fatalities in Balochistan. Human rights entities, including the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances and Amnesty International, frequently criticize Pakistani forces for alleged abductions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)