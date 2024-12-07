Jaishankar Dismisses De-Dollarisation as India-US Ties Strengthen

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has refuted President-elect Donald Trump's threat of imposing 100 percent tariffs on BRICS nations, maintaining that India is not interested in weakening the US dollar. Speaking at the Doha Forum, Jaishankar underscored the strong relationship India enjoyed with Trump's first administration, particularly noting the QUAD's revival under Trump.

Jaishankar acknowledged a solid and positive bilateral relationship with Trump's initial presidency, despite some trade-related issues. He remarked on Trump's international stance and reminded that it was during his tenure that the QUAD began its second chapter. Additionally, he highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal rapport with Trump as a cornerstone of the nations' strong alliance.

Amid discussions on BRICS, Jaishankar reiterated India's stance against de-dollarisation and clarified no current proposals for a BRICS currency exist. Emphasizing the US as India's largest trade partner, he assured that there is no intent to undermine the dollar. These remarks were part of his address at the Doha Forum, attended by Qatar's Foreign Minister and Norway's Foreign Minister.

