Injury Strikes, Spinner Todd Murphy Joins Australia's Ashes Squad

Australia's cricket squad has called in spinner Todd Murphy to take the place of the injured Nathan Lyon for the fourth Ashes test. The move comes amid multiple injury setbacks, including skipper Pat Cummins, who has been sidelined for the remainder of the series to manage a back issue.

Lyon, sidelined by a hamstring injury during the third test victory in Adelaide, leaves a key role to fill. Steve Smith, who missed the third test due to vertigo, steps in as captain for Cummins, maintaining leadership continuity as Australia clinches the series.

Coach Andrew McDonald announced additional player options including Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, and Jhye Richardson to strengthen the bowling attack. Despite Cummins' formidable performance in Adelaide, the management opted for a cautious approach to preserve his long-term fitness.

