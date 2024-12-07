Left Menu

UAE Leaders Unite in Prayer for Rain

In response to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's call, UAE leaders and worshippers across the nation performed Salat Al Istisqa, praying for rain. The event underscored the unity and spiritual cohesion in seeking divine blessings, aligning with Prophet Muhammad's traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:50 IST
Rain prayers observed across United Arab Emirates (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi: On December 7, prominent UAE leaders, including Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, joined worshippers nationwide in performing Salat Al Istisqa at President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's request for rainfall prayers.

Earlier, on December 3, President Sheikh Mohamed called upon the public to engage in collective prayers, in accordance with the traditions of Prophet Muhammad, urging them to beseech Allah for rain and mercy. The occasion provided a platform for communal spiritual gathering.

During the prayers, imams and worshippers emphasized the spiritual and practical necessity of rain. They extended their supplications not only for abundant rainfall and prosperous agriculture but also for the protection and guidance of the nation's leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

