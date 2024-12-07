UAE Leaders Unite in Prayer for Rain

Abu Dhabi: On December 7, prominent UAE leaders, including Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, joined worshippers nationwide in performing Salat Al Istisqa at President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's request for rainfall prayers.

Earlier, on December 3, President Sheikh Mohamed called upon the public to engage in collective prayers, in accordance with the traditions of Prophet Muhammad, urging them to beseech Allah for rain and mercy. The occasion provided a platform for communal spiritual gathering.

During the prayers, imams and worshippers emphasized the spiritual and practical necessity of rain. They extended their supplications not only for abundant rainfall and prosperous agriculture but also for the protection and guidance of the nation's leaders.

