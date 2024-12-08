Left Menu

PTI's Legal Battle: FIR Against Government after Protest Crackdown

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans to file a First Information Report against the federal government following a protest crackdown in Islamabad. Discussions on initiating a civil disobedience movement are underway, and a sub-committee is set to report soon. PTI leaders voiced concerns over missing party workers after the protest.

Updated: 08-12-2024 11:35 IST
PTI supporters holding protest for Imran Khan's release (file image) (Image credit: X/@PTIOfficial) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced its intention to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the federal government following a protest in Islamabad on November 26, as reported by The Express Tribune. The decision was made during a core committee meeting where discussions on launching a civil disobedience movement took place, according to sources.

A sub-committee, led by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, has been tasked with deciding the feasibility of this movement, with a report due in 48 hours. PTI leaders reiterated their plan to lodge an FIR concerning the protest. Additionally, a separate committee, chaired by former Attorney General Latif Khosa, has been formed to handle the FIR process, involving esteemed lawyers like Naeem Haider Panjotha. The leaders expressed concern over 146 missing PTI workers post-protest.

The protest, which started on November 24, saw PTI caravans advancing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad, culminating at D-Chowk by November 26. A late-night security crackdown dispersed participants. PTI criticized the military's action, labeling it as a "massacre" and accused security forces of targeting peaceful protestors. In a statement, PTI urged global condemnation of the regime's actions and called for international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

